Mashup Template

Free Beautiful HTML5 Template based on pre-built Blocks to create a website in minutes. All Mashup Templates are responsive design, fully customisable and can be used for any commercial project.

Discover

Free HTML Template for everyone

Gorgeous template

All mashup templates have been developed using components and blocks and are crafted down to the pixel. Great animations included in each template to make your website amazing! Building your website will be as simple as copy/pasting ready-to-use HTML blocks.

Full Customisation

You can edit all the HTML at will. Mashup template also include a fully automated development workflow and use SCSS to help you customise your website using custom colors and fonts.

100% Free. No, really!

Everything is free for commercial use. Modify as you wish.

Leave the backlink in your footer to help spread the word about this amazing project.

Made for both

Designer

All Mashup Templates have been developed using a block system HTML5/CSS3 files are available and ready to use right away.

You can create your website by copying/pasting those HTML blocks in minutes.

Developer

A full development workflow based on Webpack will allow you to develop smoothly with a live reload. All Mashup templates are available in SCSS and are ready to be customised in minutes.

Change variables directly in variables and you will see all changes on your template without reloading.

You want to deploy your website in one click? Mashup Template provides a command line utility to deploy to Now directly.

&
logo

Mashup Template

Beautiful Free HTML5/CSS Template based on pre-built Blocks. Create your website in minutes and Mashup templatecan be used for any commercial project.

Discover

About Mashup Template

Mashup Template is love and free!

In return, just leave the Mashup Templates credits in the footer of your pages and spread the word!

Made with Create beautiful websites with HTML Free templates by Build responsive website without coding

Our mission is to help everyone to simply create beautiful and professionnal website. Orson.io is an all-included website builder focused on SEO. If you don’t want to code and handle all server settings, try Orson.io for free

Do you like it ? Share this !